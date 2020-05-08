Google will update dark mode for its Chrome browser, to which more functions will now be added, offering greater versatility for users at night. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Google will update the dark mode for its Chrome browser, which is now More features will be added, offering greater versatility for users at night.

Although there is currently a dark mode for the application, the update will receive significant improvements. Of the current mobile operating systems (Android, iOS), the first to receive the upgrade will be users of the Android system.

Recall that, in 2019, Google integrated dark mode for its main browser. However, with the current features, the interface of most sites remains white, a situation that also occurs on the main page of the search engine.

This is why, those of Mountain View are thinking of applying improvements in the current dark mode available in Chrome. Apparently, one of the improvements that the update will bring will be that, from now on, the main page of the search engine will be black.

Google Chrome will add improvements to its dark mode

Google Chrome and dark mode

Through a code change added a few hours ago to the Chromium source code, the first hint of this modification is delivered to the application. The description states that “if dark mode is enabled, users will see a dark search page if Chrome is also in dark mode. # enable-android-dark-srp ”.

There are many possibilities that in the near future, Chrome will finally enable its dark mode on the main page of the search engine. Currently, even though the browser interface bar is dark, in case you have it activated, the main page continues to be white.

Google Chrome and dark mode

The change could be similar to what we see in Google Search on Android. For its part, let us remember that during the last time the company has continuously integrated the dark mode in the various applications of its catalog.

Among the applications belonging to the Google ecosystem that have received the dark mode we find YouTube, Gmail, Google Photos, Google Play Store among others.

For now, there is no exact date for the company to integrate the improvement in its browser, but according to information in the coming weeks Google could progressively integrate the improvement for its browser.

