Google Chrome updates browsing with improved protection

Google Chrome introduces new options to more easily detect potentially malicious extensions and downloads. The new features are encompassed in the navigation function with enhanced protection, which has been available since the middle of last year.

According to the announcement of the Mountain View company, the new security tools come hand in hand with version 91 of Google Chrome. First of all, the web browser will offer more warnings before installing an extension. This will display a banner when you want to add a plugin that is not part of the Chrome Web Store “trusted” list.

This does not necessarily mean that the extension is malicious, but it does mean that its developer has not yet committed to the Google store policy program, or that it has done so very recently. Either way, the software will display a button to “install anyway”, with the user assuming the risk.

The Californian firm ensures that practically 75% of the extensions for Google Chrome are trustworthy. Basically, it is a subtle way of inviting to find an alternative that offers the same (or something similar) but comes from a proven source.

Downloads in Google Chrome will also be more protected

For a long time, the web browser warns when downloading files that are potentially harmful to our computer. However, you now have more comprehensive options for actually detecting whether a file may or may not be malicious. In this case, Chrome adds a function to send it to Google, scan it and effectively determine if it is a corrupt or infected file.

According to the official explanation, this feature was intended for when downloads are “risky, but not clearly unsafe”. When encountering such a situation, the software asks them if they want to submit the file to Google for analysis. If they do, it will be uploaded to Google Safe Browsing for the corresponding scan. For this process, the platform will use its “static and dynamic classifiers in real time”.

As always, any utility that comes to allow safer Internet browsing is welcome. In addition, Google ensures that Chrome users with enhanced protection enabled are 35% less likely to suffer phishing and similar threats.

