To this day, Google Chrome remains the undisputed king when it comes to browsers. Google’s browser market share is well above the sum of the rest of its opponents and, at least in the short term, there are no signs that aim to jeopardize your leadership. However, it is also indisputable that your alternatives are constantly evolving, and for example in recent months we have been able to see how Microsoft Edge maintains a slow but sustained growth.

That most of the companies responsible for browsers have given up their own engines or other developments and instead opted for Chromium, it has taken away from Google Chrome quite a few of its exclusive benefits, that is, the ones it had when it was the only browser with that engine. Today there are very few, mainly Mozilla Firefox and Apple Safari, which are maintained in other engines, and although the case of Firefox is different, there is increasing consensus that Apple should also make this leap at some point. They do not seem ready to do so for now, but there may be some change in the medium term.

Be that as it may, now Google Chrome faces increased competition, which seems incredibly healthy to me, and should put the focus on eFind improvements to deliver to your users, to achieve retention. And it is no secret that a very important aspect for Google is the performance, both of the websites and online services and of its own software developments. And yes, I am aware that there are also part of their problems, such as memory management, but it is no less true that it is also a field to which they dedicate a lot of effort to improve.

The latest news in this regard is found today in Windows Latest, and it tells us that a function that has long been present in the version of Google Chrome for Android is close to reaching the desktop versions of the browser. It is a back-forward cache, and its function is to always keep cached the last web page we have been to, in addition to the one we currently have open in the same tab. Thus, whether we press the back button (to return to the last page viewed) or the forward button (whose function is practically similar, only to return to the one we visited before pressing back), content loading will be instantaneous.

The arrival of back-forward cache to the desktop versions of Google Chrome for Windows, macOS and Linux will be produced in experimental mode with version 92 (We are currently at 90). Its full deployment should be quite fast since, as we have already said, it is a function that has already been more than proven in Android, so its adaptation to desktop environments should be quite simple.

In case you are wondering, in principle this feature should not affect system performance. And it is that all the content cached by this Google Chrome function does not remain loaded in memory and, of course, the scripts of the cached page are not kept running to be recovered if the user retraces his steps.