Google Chrome now lets you change hacked passwords with one click

Google I / O, the annual developer event hosted by the Mountain View company, is back. After being canceled last year by the coronavirus, the Internet giant has opted for a completely virtual event in which it has revealed many news focused on security and privacy, including a series of improvements to Chrome’s built-in password manager.

The search engine company envisions a future without passwords, but while looking for more secure ways to authenticate users, it presents solutions to maintain protection and avoid inconvenience. In that sense, the manager now warns if it detects that any of the stored passwords has been compromised.

In case one or more passwords have security problems, Google has come up with an easy way to quickly change them. When the user touches the “change password” button in the web browser notification, a wizard redirects him to the affected service.

In addition, it guides you through the process of choosing a strong password.. Android users can also benefit from this feature, as can computer users. Google ensures that as time goes by, the number of websites and applications with which the password change wizard is compatible will increase.

Google

How to activate notifications of compromised passwords in Google Chrome?

If you’re already using Chrome’s password manager, you can easily turn on data breach notifications. Open the browser, top right click on the three point menu and then in Setting.

On Privacy & Security, Choose Safety choose a navigation option: Standard protection and check the option “Warn if your passwords are exposed in a data security breach” or Enhanced protection, which already includes this function by default.

Remember that you can also manage and review the security of your passwords through passwords.google.com directly from any web browser. Just follow the link and log in with your Google account.

Also, from now on, Google’s password manager allows you to automatically import data from another administrator. Google wants you to stop depending on third-party managers to focus everything on your web browser. Precisely, Chrome also updates its integration with Android. It no longer only completes passwords on web pages, now it also does it in applications.

Read this too …