Now available in Chrome Canary, the new feature of instant captions seeks to improve accessibility options within the browser of Google. Once activated, these subtitles are automatically displayed on any website we visit.

Already be it audio or video, Chrome will instantly transcribe the voices heard in the default language of the browser, although at least for the moment it only seems to work quite well in English.

How to test Chrome instant captions

As we are told in Techdows, this function is only available experimentally in the Canary version of Chrome 85, so you will have to download it first. The good news is that it does not replace your stable version of Chrome and you can run both simultaneously.

Once in Chrome Canary you must activate the instant subtitles function from the list of experimental functions. I mean, you should write chrome: // flags In the address bar, press Enter, and type “Live Captions” in the search drawer. Enable the feature by selecting “Enable” from the drop-down menu on the right and restart Chrome.

Once this is done, you must open Chrome Settings, navigate to the Advanced configuration and select Accessibility. There you will find the function for instant subtitles and you just have to activate it with a click.

Instant captions work great in English

Now it is only a matter of entering any website with audiovisual content to prove how well it is doing. In our tests it works excellent in English, but in Spanish and barely understands a word. Hopefully by the time it launches in the stable version it will have more support for other languages.

