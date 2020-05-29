If you are a user of the beta release of Google Chrome (which has already reached version 84), you can check that it has incorporated, both on desktop and mobile devices, a quite useful novelty: blocking abusive notifications.

All the users who frequent the World Wide Web have had to suffer the torture of constant requests for permits to show notifications, on many web pages. And that’s not to mention the cases in which we agree to grant such permission and the websites are used to start bombarding the user.

The possibility of having such notifications is, without a doubt, a useful tool to stay informed of the novelties of some pages, but in practice, it has become an infuriating resource that degrades our browsing experience.

Chrome users have complained to Google about how notifications work

In the words of PJ McLachlan, Web Platform Product Manager for Chrome:

“The problem is requests designed to trick or force users to allow notifications. An example of this is websites that require users to accept them before they can access web content, or those that display previously misleading prior requests. “ “As for the notifications themselves, the issues we are facing include fake ads that resemble chat messages or system dialog boxes; also phishing attacks, or notifications that link to malicious software.”

Therefore, the developers of Google Chrome have been marked as goal for the next version of the browser (number 84) provide it with new functionality capable of limiting abusive use both the notification permissions and the notifications themselves, thus protecting “the privacy and security of the user”.

As they explain from Google, “abusive notifications are one of the main protagonists of user complaints that we get about Chrome, “but” a high percentage of notifications (and permission requests) come from a small number of abusive sites. “So they have set out to limit those behaviors

The operation of this protection against notifications will be similar to the one that has existed for years against pop-ups in most browsers: We will be shown a counter of blocked notifications (and a link to ‘Details’, to know the reason for the block) and access to a menu that includes both the possibility of allowing them and continuing to block them.

The version of Chrome that incorporates this new functionality is in its trial version, and won’t reach most Chrome users until mid-July this year.

Track | NeoWin

