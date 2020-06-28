Optimize your web browsing and change the Google Chrome start page in a few steps.

It is no secret to anyone that the most widely used browser and search engine in the world is Google, either for its response speed, its own ecosystem with various devices such as mobile phones, chromecast or its ability to synchronize your gmail account and have control of various functions directly from Google Chrome.

Therefore, many users prefer this browser over others on the market. In addition, when installing the app on the cell phone or computer by default, the default home page is located in the Google search engine. This in order for the user to carry out their internet searches in a short time.

However, if at the time of making your entry to the browser you want to see a different start page than the one that is preset, it is possible to make the change and here we will show you how to do it. Follow us!

How to change Google Chrome home page on Windows 10 and mobile

The purpose of changing the Google Chrome home page is many, one of the common ones is that you want to have your favorite page at the beginning, whether it is a blog or social network, change the search engine or you want a particular page to appear. To make this possible, you must do the following:

On computers

Start the application of Google Chrome.

Click on the customize option, this option is located in the upper right part of the screen in the form of three dots.

Select the option « Setting », on the left side click on the option « Seeker ».

It will show various options, click the one that says « Open a specific page or set of pages ».

You will have two options available: if you select « Add a new page », enter the URL of the site you want to have as your home page. In this case only copy and paste in the bar the link, then click « Add ».

Otherwise, if you select the option “Use current pages ”, it will automatically add all the pages you have open when you are performing the steps. At this point it is a personal decision.

Something to keep in mind and that may save you a lot of work time, is that it is possible add as many pages as you want, and at the time of start google chrome they will all open smoothly at the same time.

On mobile

Start the application of Google Chrome from your cell phone.

Touch at the three points located at the top right.

Select the option « Setting », then touch on the option « Homepage ».

Activate the option, then touch on « Open this page ».

It only remains to write or paste the URL of the page you want as a start, to end touch on « Save » and ready.

Finally, remember that for save changes successfully you need to close the application completely and start again. This way you can change Google Chrome home page, from PC and mobile.

Keep in mind that once the configuration is made, if when starting in the browser it automatically opens one or more pages different from the preset ones, make sure that your computer is not infected with any virus or malware.

