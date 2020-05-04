Google Chrome provides the opportunity to test this and other functions using the Chrome Flags.

So you can drag multiple tabs at once.

The Google browser, Chrome has a new feature that is the groups of tabs thatIt will allow you to organize your navigation.

Although this is not something new since there are extensions that make it possible to manage Google Chrome now integrates this functionality by default.

Tab groups are available in the desktop version of Google Chrome, i.e. Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS.

Typing in the Google Chrome search field the command “Chrome: // flags” the experimental functions menu will open. Some are already activated but most are usually deactivated. The good thing is that activating them is as easy as clicking on the dropdown and choosing the Enabled option, To activate the groups you have to choose the Tab Groups option.

After choosing the Enabled option from the dropdown, you must click on the Relaunch button for Google Chrome close and reopen, now with the available tab groups.

How to group tabs?

From now on, among the usual options in the context menu of Google Chrome you will find the possibility of Adding a new group. You right click on a tab, Add to a new group.

That tab will be highlighted with a color to choose. If you click on the circle You will see that you can highlight the groups with up to eight colors.

So you can drag multiple tabs at once. By clicking on the group circle, you can move all the grouped tabs. You can ungroup the tabs, close all the tabs of a group at the same time, also share the links of the tabs.

From there, you can add new tabs the group by simply dragging the tab and joining the rest of the group. Conversely, you will be able to separate a tab from its group.

