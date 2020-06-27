Google Chrome Canary already has the SegmentLeap functionality that has solved at a stroke the problem of excessive RAM consumption in this popular browser, although for now you will have to wait a few months until its availability in the stable channel.

The expected functionality that will allow Google Chrome consumes less RAM in Windows 10 It is already available in the Canary version of the browser, in a feature that is already taking advantage of Microsoft’s new Edge.

Google Chrome is the most popular browser in the entire market having snatched, after many years, the hegemony of Microsoft in this regard. However Chrome has a weak point and it is the excessive consumption of RAM, especially if we open several tabs at the same time, on our Windows 10 computer, something that will disappear in the coming months.

Well, after the Windows 10 May 2020 update, a new memory management function called SegmentLeap has been introduced for Win32 applications such as Chrome, Edge or Firefox, and which is available for developers and companies that want to reduce usage of RAM in your applications.

Although Microsoft is already using the SegmentLeap functionality in its new Edge browser, the same does not happen with Google Chrome in the stable version that we all have installed on our computer. However, from now on support for the SegmentLeap function is enabled in the latest version of Google Chrome Canary for Windows.

By implementing this feature in the new Edge, Microsoft has advanced that has seen a 27% drop in RAM consumption, something that could have the same value in Google Chrome since both are based on Chromium.

In any case, if you want to enjoy the SegmentLeap feature in Google Chrome, you must download the Canary version that is installed as a separate browser, or wait for its availability in the stable version in the coming months.

[Vía: Windowslatest]