Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge face a vulnerability found in Chromium | Technology

A vulnerability has been found in newer versions of Edge and Chrome that allows remote code execution. A security flaw that makes it easy to include programs and steal data from our devices.

So much Google Chrome as Microsoft Edge They are based on Chromium so a vulnerability in their code could affect both browsers and put millions of devices at risk. This is the case of a new zero-day vulnerability that has been found.

Researcher Rajvardhan Agarwal has located this security breach and is responsible for its correction. The flaw affects the most current versions of both browsers and allows the attacker to remotely manage programs and applications, exposing sensitive data of the computer owner.

This ruling belongs to JavaScript V8 engine from browsers Chromium-based. The vulnerability has already been fixed in the latest version of the engine, but it has not yet been implemented in both browsers. It is necessary to wait for future updates.

Windows 10 has many good things, but also a few that drive us crazy. We teach you how to deactivate them once and for all.

This vulnerability is of the “zero day” type, that is, cybercriminals use exploits or malicious code that takes advantage of said vulnerability to infect the computer. Its name “Zero Day” refers to the time that “the good guys” are aware of the security breach.

In this case the bug can be exploited when a PoC HTML and its corresponding JavaScript file are loaded in the browser. It can be loaded from any program and infect the device to steal data, for example.

However, the qualities of the failure make access to the device in general restricted. The vulnerability is limited to Chromium’s Sandbox mode, being isolated from the rest of the system so that attackers would not have access to all the programs and files on the device. Still, the security breach is significant and could pose a high risk to millions of computers and other devices using these two browsers.

For users, apart from the common security measures when browsing the Internet and not downloading unknown programs, it is advisable to be aware of the latest updates to come to include the correction of this and other detected bugs.