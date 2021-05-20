Google Chrome adds an option that reminds Google Reader

Google is working on new features to implement in future versions of Chrome, and one of them Will partially “revive” the historic Google Reader. The web browser will add a button to follow websites and access their latest publications, as if it were an old RSS reader.

According to the announcement, this feature will first be tested by a small group of users in the United States. In principle, the option will be available in the Canary version of Chrome for Android. If the tests go well, it would not be surprising if the button appears soon in stable versions of the software.

The operation of this utility in Google Chrome is extremely simple and potentially very effective. To add a source you only have to visit the website and display the menu from the upper right corner of the interface. At the end of the options the button appears “Follow”, from which the content is added to the news aggregator.

Google

All new posts from followed sites will appear when opening a new tab, in a dedicated sector. In this way, Chrome will allow you to choose between reading news recommended automatically according to our browsing parameters or viewing the list of followed sources.

Jack Amick on Flickr

With the new feature to follow websites in Chrome, Google wants to take advantage of an old recipe but that has proven its worth. In a world that increasingly consumes more information through social networks, the Californian firm turns to the historic RSS format as an alternative.

This does not mean that in Mountain View they see this option as a full return of Google Reader or some service like that. However, it is an interesting plan for those who prefer to group their favorite reading sources in one place. without depending on the social components of other services.

“Keeping a site’s RSS up-to-date will ensure that Google Chrome can deliver the latest content to users with this experiment. We will provide further guidance to web editors as we learn and assess whether this feature will go from being an experiment to a broader implementation in the browser«, Indicated Google.

Read this too …