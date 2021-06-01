Google Chrome adds an editor to improve screenshots | Technology

The new feature of Google Chrome allows you to edit the captures from the share tab and that improves the experience when sending a screenshot.

Taking a screenshot is something that users do almost daily. The most normal thing in the world is to use the system of the terminal itself: slide three fingers across the screen or press the volume down button and the lock button at the same time. After doing this, what you have to do is edit the capture and press the send button, the process is somewhat cumbersome.

Google knows that this is not as polished as it should be and that is why it has added a new feature to Chrome. This feature allows you to take a screenshot, edit it and send it in the blink of an eye. Yes indeed, It is only available within Google Chrome on Android and it is necessary to activate an option within the experimental functions menu.

The function that we have to activate is called “Chrome Share Screenshot” and to get to it the only thing that we have to do is write the following in the Google Chrome search bar: “chrome: // flags / # chrome-share-screenshot”. It is important that you copy this text without the quotation marks, once you have it in the search bar, all you have to do is search.

After having done this, what you have to do is look at the options that appear, the name of the one we need is “Chrome Share Screenshot” and By default it appears disabled, you will have to enable it and then restart the browser. For everything to work properly we recommend you close the application from the recent section of Android and reopen it.

Once everything is ready now what you have to do is search for any content in Google Chrome and access the share menu, now in this menu an option called “Screenshot” will appear and that is the new editor within Chrome. This editor allows you to change the size of the capture as well as crop it, paint over it or add text.

The truth is that this new menu includes quite basic options and that they are essential within what is an image editor. The best of all is that after cutting, painting and drawing then the capture can be sent to any contact and by the messaging system that we want.

This new feature within Google Chrome may be a first clue of what awaits us with the arrival of Android 12 to devices or something that Mountain View decides to eliminate. The only thing we can tell you is that for the moment it is really useful and comfortable to use.