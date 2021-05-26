Google Chrome 91 is now available, update now

A few hours ago Google has released Google Chrome 91, the most recent update of your web browser and, although we are not talking about a groundbreaking update due to its novelties, it does have enough merits to make it worth spending a couple of minutes to update it, if you are part of that 70% of Internet users who choose the Google browser for their daily activities on the Internet.

The first thing to highlight of what Google Chrome 91 brings has to do with security. And it is that, according to the company, this hotfix fixes more than 30 security issues recently detected by security researchers. I don’t think it is necessary to emphasize the importance of protecting yourself from these types of threats as much as possible, right? In addition, and without leaving the field of security, Google Chrome 91 enables DNS over HTTPS in Linux and blocks HTTP port 10080 to prevent attacks based on NAT Slipstream 2.0.

Regarding the novelties of Google Chrome 91 that we can notice on a day-to-day basis, without a doubt the most notable has to do with the clipboard. And it is that from now on the browser allows its use with files. Yes, if until now to select a file from a web page you had to drag it to the same page or use the “Browse” or “Upload” buttons, from now on it will no longer be necessary. You can copy it to the clipboard from the operating system interface and, when accessing the page you want to upload it to, you will only have to paste it in the same way as you would with text.

It is possible, of course, that this function is not activated by default. But do not worry, you will only have to make a simple configuration adjustment (only once) and you will be able to use it. To do this, make sure you have updated to Google Chrome 91 and, in the address bar, type chrome: // flags / # clipboard-filenames so that the active experiments page opens in your browser, with the entry clipboard-filenames marked in yellow. You will only have to change its value to Enabled, restart the browser and that’s it.

Are you a PWA user? In this case you can speed up access to them, and that is another of the novelties of Google Chrome 91 is that it allows you configure these types of applications to load automatically just as you log into the system. To use this function activate chrome: // flags / # enable-desktop-pwas-run-on-os-login. Then you will have to choose which PWA you want to activate at startup. To do this, click on its icon with the right button and select “Start the app when I log in”.

Another interesting novelty, this one for Android tablet users, is that Google Chrome 91 ewill start to load the desktop version of the web pages we access … as long as it has it, of course. Surely it has happened to you on more than one occasion, accessing a website from your tablet and that, horror, the mobile version of it is shown. This is less of a problem if the website has a version selector, which allows us to switch between it and the desktop view, but if not, it is most annoying.

