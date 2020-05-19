         Google Chrome 83 will offer more intuitive privacy controls and new safe browsing features

Google Chrome remains, despite the recent increase in the number of opponents, the most popular web browser in the world, and seems determined to not miss the pace of incorporating improvements.

For this reason, Google has just announced the launch of a series of new functionalities with which they intend to “make life easier” for their users, and that will be published on Chrome 83 installed on desktops in the coming weeks.

First, we see in the new version a redesign of the privacy and security settings (only on desktops) with which Google intends to provide more “accessible and intuitive” controls:

“Users” becomes “Google and you”: In this new section we will find the synchronization controls. These controls allow you to decide what data you share with Google to store it in your Google account and make it available on all your devices.

Simpler cookie management: The user will be able to choose whether to accept the use of cookies and in what way by the websites they visit using the third-party cookie blocking options in normal or incognito browsing mode. In addition, you can block all cookies on some or all websites.

A new menu of extensions: From now on, Chrome users will see a new icon for extensions in their taskbar, which will make it easier to sort it by choosing which extensions we set to it, in addition to giving us greater control over the data that each extension can access.

The options previously available under the “Privacy and security” option are divided: Several are regrouped under a new section called “Security Check”. In addition, the “Clear browsing data” control has been moved to the top of the “Privacy and security” section to make it more accessible.

More about the ‘Security Check’

Beyond being a mere reorganization, this new section also offers new functionality, the

to check if our passwords have been violated. If positive, the browser will advise us on how to fix it.

Also included here a new way to quickly check if your version of Chrome is up to date with the latest security protections. further will warn us of the installation of malicious extensions (and on how to eliminate them) and whether or not we have Safe Browsing activated (Google technology is responsible for warning us before visiting a dangerous website or downloading a harmful plugin).

About cookie control

Google claims that with this update, they are looking for “strengthen protection in Incognito mode […] as we continue our long-term work to make the web more private and secure with the Privacy Sandbox. “

“In addition to deleting cookies every time you close the browser window in incognito, we will also start blocking third-party cookies by default within each session in Incognito and include a featured control on the New Tab page. You can allow third-party cookies for specific sites by clicking on the eye-shaped icon located in the address bar. This feature will be implemented gradually, starting with desktop and Android operating systems. “

Enhanced Safe Browsing / Secure DNS

This new version includes two important security improvements: Improved Safe Browsing and Secure DNS. The former offers more proactive and personalized protection options against threats. such as phishing, malicious software, etc. If you enable Enhanced Safe Browsing, Chrome proactively checks whether pages and downloads are dangerous by sending information about them to Google’s Safe Browsing.

The second is a function designed to improve our privacy when browsing the Internet.. When we access a website, our browser first needs to identify the server where it is hosted. To do this, use a step known as ‘DNS lookup’. Chrome’s Secure DNS feature uses DNS-over-HTTPS to encrypt this step, helping to prevent attackers from seeing what websites you visit or redirecting you to phishing websites.

By default Chrome will update to DNS-over-HTTPS if your current service provider supports this mode. You can also configure a different secure DNS provider in the Advanced Security section or disable this feature entirely.

Share



Google Chrome 83 will offer more intuitive privacy controls and new safe browsing features