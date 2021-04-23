Google celebrates the letter Ñ, symbol of the wealth of Spanish

For the first time in history, web domains throughout Spain will be able to include the letter Ñ, a bastion of the Spanish language.

Onomatopoeic and dreamy, the letter Ñ is grapheme number 25 of the Arabic alphabet. Contrary to popular belief, the sound is not unique to the Spanish language. On the contrary, it is also used in Guaraní, Chamorro and Quechua, as well as other native languages ​​of Europe. Today, Google celebrates it as part of the linguistic wealth of the world.

Where does the hat with the letter Ñ come from?

Photo: Getty Images

As of today, according to El País, there is a record of more than 15,700 words that contain the letter Ñ in its constitution. Although other languages ​​use the phoneme / eñe / to express certain terms, the symbol of the Ñ ​​is only used in Spanish.

The hat with the letter Ñ —which is also known colloquially as “rayita” – It is known academically as tilde or virgulilla. According to the Royal Spanish Academy, it was historically developed to represent the digraph “nn”. For an aesthetic issue, it was decided put letter envelope, like a small “N”: one on top of the other.

We suggest: The RAE chooses “confinement” as the word of the year

Why is it not recognized on the Internet?

Close-up of a motherboard. Photo: Getty Images

Originally, the first digital developments were designed in the United States. In English there is no letter Ñ. For this reason, in the ASCII code was not included in order to be used on the Internet, or in the programming languages.

Today, as a result of a bill approved in Spain, for the first time in history this letter can be included online. Web domains that include this character may finally be assigned, in an effort to promote «the expansion and use of information technologies», According to Fundéu RAE.

Keep reading:

This is how Ptolemy, more than 2000 years ago, gave his constellations his name

Chrysippus: the Greek philosopher who died laughing at his own joke