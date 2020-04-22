Google He uses his famous Doodles, the fun illustrations that accompany the logo on his home page, to pay tribute to important events or dates, even recently released one with which invited users go to wash your hands as a measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). Previously we have seen the doodles of the American company celebrate from Halloween or the Earth day, and the latter has a new doodle that is a game the sea of ​​curious starring a bee.

For 50 years, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22, and Google has not missed the opportunity, once again, to launch a new commemorative doodle on this date, and has released one that turns out to be a game starring a bee, one of the smallest and most important organisms on the planet. On the fiftieth anniversary of this day, the Mountain View company has created a relaxing game that allows users to control a bee that must pollinate flowers.

On April 22, 1970, a new tradition was formed with the first Earth Day celebration in the United States, a celebration dedicated to preserve our planet and reverse climate change. In the fifty years since then, Earth Day it has become an international tradition, thus allowing all people to unite to give back to nature. This year Google has partnered with The Honeybee Conservancy to develop a game about a humble bee that you can already enjoy in the search engine doodle.

A doodle to celebrate Earth Day with a game about a bee

A game that offers a relaxing experience in which the user must use the mouse on your keyboard or the touch screen of your smartphone to move a bee between flowers of different colors, thus taking pollen where it is needed. Furthermore, during different levels are offered a series of data on these insects and the impact they have on the land. For example, the pollination of bees makes possible the production of two thirds of the world’s crops and 85% of the plants that bloom around the planet.

This special doodle shows how the color green takes over Google letters, where the first donde or ’turns into a bee, the second‘ 0 ’on the play button and the letter ‘l’ is shaped like a tree. To access the game you just need to click on this doodle, and thus take control of this bee that must pollinate the flowers that appear by your step.

A game that offers a nice experience, relaxing and with a chord soundtrack. In addition, it should be noted that this mini game will also be available once this Earth Day 2020 ends, although on that occasion it will be possible to find on google doodle blog.

