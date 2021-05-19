Google bets on 3D video calls with Project Starline

Video calls have become a daily occurrence in these times of pandemic, however, the experience of this type of communication is not always ideal. What if there was an application capable of imitating a face-to-face meeting? Google has revealed at its I / O event that it is working on it with Project Starline.

It is a futuristic 3D video calling system with which you you will be able to see the other person, who is in a remote location, as if they were present in front of you. It is not simply an app, but an advanced technological project that combines advances in software and hardware.

In Google they consider Project Starline as “a kind of magic window”. This screen allows individuals to be viewed life-size and in three dimensions. The company highlights that some shares could be recovered that have been diluted with video calls such as gestures and eye contact.

“One of the things we’re most proud of is that as soon as you sit down and start talking, technology takes a back seat and you can focus on what’s most important – the person in front of you.” Google

How does Google’s Project Starline work?

Because Project Starline’s technology is still under development, it requires specialized components in order to function. This comprises multiple cameras, sensors and microphones that serve to capture the person from different angles, with as much detail as possible.

Google also applies artificial intelligence, spatial audio and real-time compression. All this, added to an innovative light field display system that creates a feeling of volume and depth, makes this experience a reality, without the use of glasses or virtual reality cases.

Project Starline is currently being tested in some Google offices. However, they hope that over time the technology needed to make this video calling system work will become more affordable and accessible.

Although we do not see Project Starline, at least in the near future, in the mass market, Google assures that some of its advancements will serve to add innovative features to existing communication products.

