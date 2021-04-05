Google beats Oracle in its long-standing copyright legal dispute

After many years of legal battle, Google won a copyright lawsuit against Oracle. This Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States agreed with the Mountain View giant, after being accused for years of copying the Java SE API while creating Android.

The ruling in favor of Google was 6 votes to 2, reversing a 2018 ruling in favor of Oracle, which in turn had modified a 2016 ruling in favor of Mountain View. With so much trouble in tow, the U.S. Supreme Court finally stepped in.

In November 2019, the highest court of law agreed to review Google’s latest appeal. With the decision known in the last hours, Oracle would have exhausted all avenues to receive financial compensation for the use of its code.

What was the trigger for the Google vs. Oracle?

Oracle accused Google of copy about 12 thousand lines of code of the Java platform during the creation of the Android operating system. For its part, the Mountain View corporation assured that its implementation of the code was framed within the parameters of “fair use”, and therefore did not apply copyright laws.

Both companies won and lost legal battles on this issue over the years, thus generating more debate. The case Google vs. Oracle put the dispute over what types of computer code are protected by copyright in the United States.

According to what was published by CNBC, Oracle claimed sums of up to $ 9 billion as compensation. However, the Google checks will not reach the coffers of the corporation co-founded by Larry Ellison.

The ruling, written by Judge Stephen Breyer, notes that Google took “only what was needed to allow users to [desarrolladores] put their talents to work in a transformative new program.

Oracle, for its part, issued a statement through Dorian Daley, executive vice president and general counsel of the company. The manager charged Google, ensuring that “They stole Java and spent a decade litigating as only a monopolist can”. He also pointed to the Mountain View firm’s business practices, which are being scrutinized by regulatory authorities in the United States and around the world.

What is the craziest thing about this case? That although the Supreme Court of Justice of the United States ruled in this case in favor of Google, did not definitively resolve whether or not the code that generated the litigation could be protected by copyright laws.

