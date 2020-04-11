The decision comes after multiple security flaws were revealed on this platform.

SET Puebla News

Google banned the use of the Zoom platform to its employees due to the multiple vulnerabilities that were reported in the service that, since quarantine began to be implemented in much of the world, it has concentrated 200 video calls per day.

The company emailed its employees last week telling them that Zoom’s software would stop working on work machines, provided by Google. But they can continue using this service through the app on their mobile phones or from the browser.

“Our security team informed employees using the Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards. for the applications used by our employees. Employees who have been using Zoom to keep in touch with family and friends can continue to do so through a web browser or mobile device, “a Google spokesperson explained to The Verge.

It should be remembered that it is not the only company that asked employees to stop using Zoom due to reported failures. At Space X, whose founder is Elon Musk, they took the same action.

Within the reported failures, found in Windows that Zoom would allow an attacker to steal the login credentials of users who click a link to join a meeting. This is because, in this operating system, Zoom is vulnerable to UNC path injection in the chat function. All Windows versions up to 4.6.8 (19178.0323) are vulnerable.

Security holes linked to macOS were also identified. In this sense, A zero-day vulnerability was found specifying that Zoom uses a “shady” technique to install the Mac application without user interaction.

A local attacker with low-level user privileges could inject malicious code into the Zoom installer to obtain the highest level of user privileges, that is, to be a root user.

There is another bug in the app for MacOS, which exploits a flaw in how Zoom handles webcam and microphone on MacOS.. Zoom, like any application that needs access to the webcam and microphone, requires user consent first. ORAn attacker could inject malicious code into Zoom to trick you and gain access to the webcam and microphone without user authorization.

Some intrusions were also disclosed without permission to virtual meetings that were called “Zoombombing”. They are usually people who come in insulting, projecting content from their own screens or looking to interrupt the meetings in some way. This happens because the ID numbers of the meetings are very easy to guess, so it is vital that users put passwords to the meetings, they should also make configuration adjustments so that no one but the host can share the screen, or use the microphone.

Another problem that was found is that video calls do not have end-to-end encryption, as in WhatsApp for example. The encryption that Zoom offers is between users and their servers.

Source: Infobae.com

ARP