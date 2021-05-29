Google-backed autonomous flight company to power 55 aircraft fleet

This company is currently working on an autonomous piloting platform for airplanes, which would have raised a total of 25 million dollars since its creation in 2018. A financial contribution that, in part, came from Google (a through the former Google Ventures), and First Round Capital, among others.

The startup, based in various areas of the United States and also in Auckland, New Zealand, intends to use this financial contribution to continue its research, consisting of the development of a complete autonomous piloting platform for aircraft, which should be certified and comply with all applicable aviation standards.