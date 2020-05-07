Google Authenticator is the Google application to get codes to start with two-step verification. The application is very simple and useful, although in the graphic aspect it was a little abandoned for years. Now has finally been renewed with Material Theming and has taken the opportunity to win new functions.

Google Authenticator 5.1 renews its interface and adds the option to export and import your accounts in another Google Authenticator. Thus, taking your Authenticator accounts to another mobile is very easy and does not require you to reconfigure them from scratch.

Google Authenticator gets handsome

The new look of Google Authenticator

As for the design change, it is not so much a radical change as a facelift. The color of the top bar disappears, the Google logo becomes colorful and the list of accounts is grouped more so that they enter more without having to scroll.

Otherwise, the app’s navigation remains the same, and the new design applies to both the clear theme and to the dark theme, which was already present in the previous version of Google Authenticator.

Export and import accounts

However, the most interesting change is not the design, but the possibility of export and import your accounts. Accessible from the options menu, with this setting you can choose which accounts you want to export and generate a QR code.

You cannot save this code, but the idea is that you use another mobile with Google Authenticator to scan the QR code and import the accounts. In this way, you can easily carry the identification in two steps from one mobile to another, without having to add all the accounts manually.

These innovations are available to everyone in the version 5.1 of Google Authenticator. The update should reach you sometime via Google Play, although you can always download the APK from places like APKMirror.

Google Authenticator

