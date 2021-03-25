Google Assistant will become “more human” with this feature

Very soon the Google Assistant you will receive a feature that will increase your utility. According to 9to5Google, Google is testing Memory, a feature that technology describes as “a quick and easy way to find everything in one place.”

Google Assistant memory can store a wide variety of content which include reminders, ideas, objects, handwritten notes or something on the screen. To save things in memory you will only have to activate it with a voice command.

Among the list of things supported by this feature are websites, books, articles, shipments, screenshots, and more. Memory can store any contact, event or reminder, as well as flights or hotel reservations.

If someone recommended a song or movie to you, you can save it too, along with playlists. As expected, this feature will integrate with Google applications such as Docs, Sheets, Jamboard, Sites, and files that can be previewed in Google Drive.

The Google Assistant Memory will be the new home of your reminders

The Google Assistant Memory will have a access in the bottom bar next to Snapshot where we can review what we save. The wizard will organize them chronologically into two sections: memories for today and those that you previously stored.

Perhaps the most important thing is that reminders will be stored directly in memory. The interface of this option will be shown in the form of cards and it will be possible insert a shortcut on your home screen by means of a widget.

For now the Google Assistant Memory is in a testing phase with company employees. It is unknown when it will be offered to end users or if this will materialize. Remember that not all options under development end up being published, so it is too early to ensure it.

If accepted, the memory would be one of the most useful features of the Google Assistant. The diversity of content that it is capable of storing would make it easier for users to deal with other things instead of remembering.

The problem is that with this option we would give more data to Google to create a profile with our information and earn millions from targeted advertising.

