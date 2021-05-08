Google Assistant sings a song about COVID-19 vaccines

The vaccination campaign it is making good progress in various regions of the world. This has made it possible to reactivate activities that, in the best of cases, were only partially operating. It is so positive that more and more people are accessing the COVID-19 vaccine, that Google Assistant is celebrating it with too much emotion. To be specific, the virtual assistant is showing off her best singing skills.

In Android Police they indicate that Google Assistant users in the United States report that the attendee can sing a fun song about the impact of vaccines on society; while recognizing the great work of the scientific community. Just ask him to sing “the vaccine song” and he’ll quickly pick up the pace. For the moment, yes, the lyrics only available in English. It will be interesting to know if you will try your luck in other languages ​​in the coming weeks.

The Google Assistant song reads as follows:

“Let’s celebrate that we have the vaccine to help us change this old routine. You can help us build our immunity while taking care of our communities. Vaccines are safe and an important step to openness and a new handshake. And to go to a place that we couldn’t visit for months, protecting ourselves and the world at the same time. The scientists worked night and day. In record time they found a way. As superheroes in masks and gloves they helped us get back to what we love.

Google Assistant, an ally in the pandemic

Google Assistant will surely not win a Grammy, however, its intention to convey positivism in a time when it is so much needed is appreciated. In addition, the song is one more sample of the Google’s efforts during the pandemic. From the beginning, those in Mountain View were committed to facilitating access to reliable information about COVID-19, while also warning when they identified false news.

We must not forget its alliance with Apple, an unprecedented situation that brought together the technologies of both giants to create a system that allows contagions to be tracked through the smartphone. Regarding Google Assistant, it was constantly updated to provide useful information about the pandemic.

Read this too …