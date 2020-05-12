         Google Assistant prepares a section to schedule actions

Currently the Google Assistant It offers us two ways to program an action: creating a routine for a smart speaker or creating a smart alarm on our mobile, but it seems that soon there will be a new section to schedule actions in a simpler and better way.

The latest beta version of the Google application hides in its lines of code a new configuration that 9to5Google has managed to activate to show us its first captures and details, but that is still in development, with what is unfinished.

The bell schedule

Under the new interface of the Google Assistant settings in the near future we will find the new section called Bell Schedule, that its literal translation in Spanish is “Horario de campana”. Here it seems that the Assistant wants to centralize all the scheduled actions.

At the moment this function is very green, since it only allows programming the time and the repetition of four actions, which come to be the ones that also come in the Wizard’s Good morning routine. It doesn’t let you customize the actions.

Last January, Google confirmed that before the end of this year, we can schedule actions directly with voice commands, to be able to tell the Assistant actions such as “Ok Google, turn on the coffee maker at 6 am” or “Ok Google, turn off the TV in half an hour”.

Perhaps all these programmed actions that we are going to be able to perform with the voice also appear in that new section of the configuration, to be able to see what actions the Assistant will perform in the future, in addition to letting us program new actions directly from that section manually without having than using your voice.

