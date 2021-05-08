Google Assistant is updated with new familiar features, including songs and special alarms

The Family Bell feature is available in English, but will be expanded to eight more languages ​​in a few weeks, including Spanish.

To celebrate mother’s day, which takes place in the United States this Sunday, the American company based in Mountain View has updated its virtual assistant, Google Assistant, with new familiar functions, which include special alarms and new songs.

So are the new familiar functions of Google Assistant

Google has just announced through its official blog a series of novelties in its virtual assistant focused mainly on families with children.

First, the function has been improved Broadcast, in such a way that now users can transmit a message to all members of their Family Group and they can receive it not only through Google Home and Nest devices but also through any Android mobile and even through the Google application on iPhones.

Second, Google has also improved the function Family bell, which was added in August of last year, allowing users to create reminders for one or more family members and set special alarms for children to clear their room or do their homework.

In addition, Family Bell can now also send notifications to several devices in our house at the same time.

Currently this feature only supports English commands, but in a few weeks it will be expanded to eight more languages: German, Korean, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Dutch and Portuguese.

Also, the Google Assistant is receiving new stories for children, which we can access through a smart screen or an Android smartphone.

Specifically, it has partnered with publishers Pottermore and Penguin Random House to bring the tales of “Harry Potter” and “Who It Was” to your virtual assistant.

Finally, and after the great popularity of the subject of hand washing, they have included new songs to help children do their homework, like brushing teeth or going to bed.

