Google Arts & Culture seeks to bring users closer to La Scala in Milan, one of the most emblematic theaters in the world, without having to leave home.

The situation experienced with the containment measures by the COVID-19 pandemic, has forced the temporary closure of most of the cultural venues around the world, which is why users are invited to explore this reference of the opera that raises its (digital) curtain on Google Arts & Culture.

To celebrate the theater’s past and present, 92 musicians and singers from five countries have come together to create the first La Scala opera presented during the quarantine.

You can enjoy an area of ​​”Simon Boccanegra” of Verdi, which appropriately represents a story about the resilience of the people.

Descending through the upper balconies of one of the most emblematic theaters and virtual tour of its more than 20 thousand square meters digitized with Street view.

Discover what it feels like to stand on the main stage like an opera star or to look around the industrial workshop, where artisans create stunning settings, props, and nearly a thousand pieces of costumes each year; including creations by fashion designers Gianni Versace and Yves Saint-Laurent.

With Art CameraYou can even zoom in to see the finer details of the wardrobe, from ivory brocade and gold cabochons to black velvet and ruby ​​mirror stones, worn by opera icon Maria Callas.

Go even further, behind the scenes, and explore the more than 250,000 digitized images in the theater archive. You can flip through the pages of an edition of the quirky hand-painted edition of Turandot’s musical score, the Verdi’s first script for Nabucco Or learn about the variety of different artists whose work has graced the La Scala stage, including artists David Hockney and De Chirico.

Wherever you are, now you can look behind the curtain of one of the greatest theaters in the world, just by clicking here.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital