Among the many apps that Google offers, today we are going to stop at ‘Google Arts & Culture’, an application that allows us explore a multitude of works of art from anywhere, objects, archives, collections and artistic techniques. Little by little, it has been adding various tools and improvements, such as a version that uses virtual reality and special collections on commemorative dates.

It even went viral a couple of years ago thanks to a feature that allowed you to upload a selfie to find the painting that most resembles you. Now Google has announced the ‘Play with Arts & Culture’ project, an interactive collection of five games that aims to make art, culture and history more accessible in a different and fun way.

Increase your knowledge while having fun

Google says that the game is one of the best ways for anyone to learn new things, and it is not without reason. That is why they have incorporated into ‘Google Arts & Culture’ a series of games that are inspired by cultural treasures from hundreds of partner institutions that can already be tested on both the computer and the Android application, although it will soon be available on the iOS one as well.

The objective of this project, called ‘Play with Arts & Culture’ **, is that we can learn art, culture and history in a different and fun way. And for this, he proposes five games:

What came first: Compare cultural moments in time such as the Statue of Liberty or the volleyball game. The faster you select the correct answer, the higher your score will be. And if you want to dig a little deeper into the history, tap an item for more information.

Puzzle party: Solve artwork puzzles by yourself or with your family and friends. There are more than 500 works of art, including « Flowers » by Andy Warhol, « The Girl with the Pearl » by Johannes Vermer and « First Lady Michelle Obama » by Amy Sherald. You can even choose between three different difficulty scenarios.

Visual Crosswords: Solve these crossword puzzles with pictures instead of letters, figuring out where each work of art fits on the grid. Drag each to the correct square to advance to the next level of difficulty.

Cultural Crosswords: Learn through crossword puzzles by tapping the squares to reveal the clue and completing the solution. Once you have the correct answer, you can click on it and learn more information.

Art Coloring Book: Color as you like the most famous works of art, whether they be famous works of art or Street View landmarks.

Google Arts & Culture

Developer: Google Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Education / Entertainment

