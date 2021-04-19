Google Artificial Intelligence to translate confuses legal term: study

By Paresh Dave

Apr 19 (Reuters) – Translation tools from Google and other companies could be contributing to significant misunderstanding of legal terms in conflicting examples like the English verb “enjoin,” according to research to be presented at an academic workshop on Monday.

Google’s translation software – owned by Alphabet Inc – converts the expression, which can be used by a court to “prohibit” violence, into a term in the Kannada Indian language that indicates that the court “ordered” violence instead. , according to the new study https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKRpiMBlu40.

“Enjoin” can refer to both a promotion and a restriction of an action. Problems also arise with translations of other enantiosemic words, which have contradictory meanings depending on the context.

Google said machine translation “is still just a complement to specialized professional translation” and that it is “continually looking at improvements, from better handling of ambiguous language to mitigating bias, as well as making big strides for languages ​​with scarce resources”.

The study’s findings add to the scrutiny of automated translations generated by artificial intelligence (AI) software. Researchers had already found programs that learn translations by studying non-diverse texts that perpetuate historical gender biases, such as the association of “doctor” with “him.”

The new study raises concerns about a popular method companies use to expand the vocabulary of their translation software. They translate foreign texts into English and back into the foreign language, with the aim of teaching software to associate similar ways of saying the same sentence.

The process, known as “reverse translation,” faces the enantiosemia hurdle, said Vinay Prabhu, chief scientist at the UnifyID authentication venture and one of the study’s authors.

When they translated a sentence about court orders on violence into 109 languages ​​supported by Google software, most of the results were wrong. When they returned to English, 88 reverse translations said the court requested the violence and only 10 appropriately indicated that it actually prohibited it. The rest generated other issues.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)