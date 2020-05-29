The company Google launched a proposal recently focused on generating employment in the IT sector. Known as Junior Achievement (JA), the program prepares tech-savvy youth who don’t study or work and turns them into certified professionals in Information Technology Support, accompanying them in their job placement with the help of more than 10 companies committed to considering them as candidates.

The program offers a scholarship to study the Certificate in Support of Information Technologies of Google, a program designed to prepare, train and develop professionals in basic information technology support roles; which is also complemented by a soft skills module, mentoring and accompaniment by Junior Achievement Argentina.

This call is part of the alliance with Google for which JA It will guarantee the free access of 500 young people from the country to the program, and also their subsequent employment in an area of ​​high demand such as the IT sector.. At the end of the course, young people will be able to share their CV with more than 10 companies committed to including them as candidates in their IT searches. These are companies such as BairesDev, Cognizant, Cognizant Soft Vision, Delta Air Lines, Gire, Google Argentina, Havas, IPG Media Brands, Mercado Libre, Naranja, SAP, among other companies looking for hiring and filling IT Support positions.

According to official information, more than 50% of those boys were working informally when applying for this scholarship: They were cadets, waiters, private teachers, gardeners and merchandise repositories. “Due to the current context regarding the coronavirus pandemic, almost all of them were forced to quit their job, and are now fully committed to the program“They add from the organization. This data is not less: According to INDEC, youth unemployment in the country doubles unemployment in adults, affecting about 20% of the young population. The situation is more serious in young people living in households with lower incomes. According to CIPPEC, Argentina is the country with Mayr youth unemployment rate in the region.

Look also

The founder of one of the most important companies in the world shared his “tips” for success.

Tech positions are among the best paid in the country. According to the joint survey carried out by SysArmy, the local systems community that links professionals in the sector, and Openqube, the platform for real opinions of companies where their employees rate them based on their work experience, depending on the geographical area, also They observe changes in the remuneration of IT workers. The City of Buenos Aires has the highest distribution ($ 75,000) followed by Santa Fe ($ 74,000) and Córdoba ($ 73,000). In the province, the median salary amounts to $ 68,000. On the last step is Mendoza with $ 57,000, based on 2019 data. According to the study, on average, the best-paid positions are Managers / Directors, with salaries over $ 160,000 and are followed by architects, technical leaders and product managers, ranging from $ 115,000 to $ 130,000 gross.

Registrations are open for the new cohort that begins in July to CABA and PBA stakeholders between 18 and 25 years old, who have the Secondary Title at the time of starting the course (July 2020). To know all the requirements and register, enter here.