Google is a company that is involved in a large number of projects, such as Stadia, its streaming video game platform, or the development of a debit card, among many others. In July 2019 the Mountain View company officially presented Shoelace, his latest project to create his own social network that in a few weeks will officially close.

Shoelace, application developed by Area 120, is a social network with particularities, such as, for example, the fact that only works in New York City and that, for a moment, it was accessible only by invitation. Hardly a little less than a year has passed and from Google they are sending a statement to Shoelace users to inform them that this project will close on May 12, as reported by AndroidPolice. A note in which the Mountain View company claims to have learned from the application, although it is not the time to continue with the project.

The application was designed to gather people. In short, it is a platform to find people with the same interests as us, something that Google already tried back in 2011, and that it is the work of Google’s Area 120, in charge of developing experimental apps and technologies, which are later integrated into other company products. Shoelace already had a hiatus and suspended his local meetings earlier this month on the occasion of the coronavirus (Covid-19), a pandemic that keeps millions of people in their homes and that is especially affecting New York City.

Shoelace will officially close on May 12

In the statement that the Mountain View company has sent to users, Google states that they do not believe that the time is right for invest efforts in this project. Statements that might make one think that once the world returns to the “new normal” and breaks the deadly virus, Shoelace will work again. However, the same information offered by the big G confirms that the company has no plans or intention to revive the application in the future.

Shoelace user accounts and data will be removed by May 12, although if someone wants to keep them, they can always request to receive a copy of the data before that day arrives. Google also takes advantage of the statement to highlight that the application is the work of Area 120, an experimental program within the Mountain View company and whose projects are not indicative of the great G’s strategic priorities.

Therefore, users who start using one of these services should be aware that at any time they can disappear. It is striking that, with a closing date set for a few weeks, Shoelace hasn’t even lasted a year, making it question whether it really worked well, despite being only available in one city worldwide.

