Google assured that the private information of its users is safe and announced new measures to guarantee it

The tech giant Google ensured that the Private information of its users is safe, given the importance that it currently has.

That’s why privacy is at the heart of everything we do for us, whether it’s keeping Meet video calls safe, automatically protecting you from security risks, or making the firm decision not to offer a Face Recognition API for general use, in addition to creating clear AI principles that prohibit their use or sale for surveillance, ”he said in a statement.

The company noted that it designs its products with a focus on three principles: keeping user information safe, treating it responsibly, and putting it under your control.

This Wednesday announced some privacy enhancements, including changes to its data retention practices across its core products to preserve less data by default.

How does Google treat user data?

Google stated that products should store information only as long as it is useful and practical to the user.

That is why last year we introduced automatic deletion controls, so you can choose to have Google automatically delete your location, search, voice and YouTube activity data after 3 or 18 months, ”he said.

Now, they have modified their data retention practices so that automatic deletion is the default option in the main activity settings.

The company pointed out how the new features will work:

This is how it will work: starting today, the first time you activate the Location history (which is disabled by default), your automatic removal option will be set to 18 months by default.

Automatic removal of the Web activity and app will also be 18 months by default for new accounts.

This means that your activity data will be deleted from automatic way and continuously after 18 months, instead of keeping until you choose to remove them. You can always disable this setting entirely or change your automatic removal option.

If you previously activated Location History and Web and App Activity, we will not change your settings. But we will actively remind you about the automatic removal controls through notifications and emails, so you can set an automatic deletion time period that works for you.

As we integrate default retention into more products, we will stick to the principle that products should retain information only for as long as is useful to you. For example, on YouTube, automatic deletion will soon be set to 36 months by default the first time you activate it. This improves current industry practice and ensures YouTube can continue to make relevant entertainment recommendations based on what you’ve seen in the past, such as letting you know if your favorite series has released another season or if your favorite artist has a new album. Existing users can still choose the automatic 3- or 18-month removal option. The default retention periods will not apply to other products like Gmail, Drive and Photos, as they are designed to securely store your personal content.

Google assured that it never sells its users’ information to any third party and the data is never used for commercial purposes in applications where personal content is stored, such as Gmail, Drive, Calendar and Photos.

Control under user terms

The technology giant expressed that it works so that its users can more easily manage their settings to maintain privacy on their own terms:

Control Google account from Search: The company assured that it facilitates access to key controls Google accounts from Search. Soon, when someone is logged in to your Google account, they will be able to search for things like “Google Privacy Check” and “Is my Google account secure?” This will bring up a box, visible only to the user, that It will show the security settings so that the user can adjust it directly from the Search.Easier access to incognito mode: He also pointed out that he is facilitating access to incognito mode in the most popular applications, just by pressing and holding the user’s profile photo in Search, Maps and YouTube. It is now available in the Google app for iOS and will be available soon in Android and other applications. Also, she noted, it works to make it easier to stay in incognito mode across other apps like Google Maps and YouTube.More proactive privacy controls: Every year, more than 200 million people visit the Privacy verification. Google noted that it makes proactive recommendations, including guided suggestions to help users manage their privacy settings.

Protection of information

The company noted that it offers automatic protections on all of its products, including Safe Browsing, which protects more than 4 billion devices every day, and Google Play Protect, which scans the applications before, during and after the download.

He recalled that five years ago he launched the Security Verification. Now, it will give users a full look to the security of your accounts with a single click and will offer personalized recommendations.

In the coming weeks, Password Review, the tool that checks whether passwords stored in a Google account have been compromised, will become an integral part of the Security Verification.

Technologies to preserve privacy

Google said it will continue to make advances in privacy preservation technology to strengthen its protections across all of its products.

He announced that both differential privacy and federated learning will be used for the first time in the industry, a technique created to train the models that feed Gboard, which combines some of the methods to protect the privacy of users.

Finally, Google noted that it urged the United States Congress to pass a comprehensive federal privacy law and said it will continue its work to increase the privacy of users on the internet.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital