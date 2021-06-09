Google announces new features for Chromecast with Google TV and Nest devices

Your Google Chromecast with Google TV or Nest device is about to receive new features. This is all you need to know.

A few hours after announcing the arrival of Google Stadia to Android TV and Chromecast, and releasing the June Android update, Google is back with even more news.

The company has announced through its support forum the arrival of New Features to Chromecast 2020 with Google TV and to Google Nest devices.

Guest mode, restaurant reservations and more news

From now on, it will be possible customize events in the Google Home app feed. In this way, for example, you can hide some of the notifications and categories, while giving priority to others.

On the other hand, owners of a Google Nest Hub smart screen or a Nest speaker will be able to set up speed dial home contacts who can be called quickly.

The distribution of the guest mode of Nest devices, which allows any visitor play music or query the Google assistant without your information being saved in the history. Now at last this feature will be available in Spanish, among other languages ​​such as French, Italian, German, Japanese and Korean.

Google has also taken the opportunity to remember the arrival of the Google Stadia app to the Chromecast with Google TV and some Android TV devices, and to make official the possibility of book a table in a restaurant through a voice command thanks to Google Nest smart displays.

For now, it has not been confirmed when the deployment of all these functions will begin – except in the case of Stadia, since we know that the app will be available on June 23 -. However, we hope that we will not have to wait too long until we can see them on our Nest devices and Chromecast with Google TV.

Related topics: Google

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow