Google announces LaMDA, a tool for having more natural conversations with artificial intelligence



The chatbot is an application that is used to give automatic answers to user questions.

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Artificial Intelligence technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and little by little the possibility of ‘talking’ with a chatbot as if it were a person of flesh and blood is closer.

The chatbot is an application that is used to give automatic answers to user questions. This technology is currently used a lot in the sales and banking pages where you ask a question through the chat section and the chatbot gives you an automatic answer.

So far, you can identify that a chatbot is attending you very quickly, since their responses are very basic and it shows that they are pre-established, but Google is developing a technology called LaMDA in which chatbots will automatically learn to hold a conversation more natural with users.

LaMDA stands for “Language Model for Dialogue Applications”, which translates to “Language Model for Dialogue Applications”.

Google said on its blog that LaMDA technology can seamlessly engage in a conversation by ‘weighing in’ on different topics. In addition, the technology would have the ability for a user to initiate the conversation from any point and the chatbot would be able to follow it.

And it is that the chatbot could read the words that a user says, see how those words are related to each other and then predict which ones would come next. Thus, the chatbot would be able to give answers with more context in a more sensible and specific way.

In this way, if you say: “I just started taking guitar lessons”, the chatbot could supposedly answer something like: “Great! I hope you learn to play a lot of songs ”.

Google has been developing this technology for some time that it can learn to talk about just about anything, plus it can be adjusted to improve the specificity of its responses.

It should be noted that the technology has more ambitious and complex objectives, since in addition to seeking that chatbots give specific answers, Also being explored is that they can respond in insightful, unexpected or witty ways. That is, as if it had a personality.

In addition to these attributes, Google wants chatbots to be objective. That is, your answers are factual, correct..

Google is also looking to ensure that this new technology is not misused, for example by promoting prejudice or hate speech.

–You may also be interested in: Learn everything about Android 12, the new update to Google’s operating system