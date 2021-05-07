Google and YouTube sued for pirating Mexican movies

YouTube, the number one video-sharing website, was acquired in 2006 by Google and now operates as a subsidiary of the company; However, it has already faced several controversies in its history, one of the most notorious was when it changed its monetization policies, which affected thousands of channels and people who were fully dedicated to being “youtubers”. Now, Bloomberg reports (via El Financiero), that Google and YouTube are facing a lawsuit for piracy in a federal court in Florida.

The lawsuit was filed by the Spanish producer Carlos Vasallo, who assures that it has the “largest collection in the world” of Mexican and Latin American films. According to Vasallo, YouTube pirates his feature films to generate traffic and receive income, but has not paid a license for them. The lawsuit was filed this Monday, May 3, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Vasallo was the husband of Mexican actress Susana Dosamantes, the singer’s mother Paulina Rubio; He is also the president and CEO of the América CV Network company, owner of the América TeVé, TeVeo and Radio Caracol channels. It has more than 3,000 films produced in Mexico between 1930 and 2010.

The films produced in the aforementioned period cover the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, where great directors such as Luis Buñuel, Emilio Fernández and Ismael Rodríguez stood out, and actors such as Pedro Infante, María Félix and Dolores del Rio. When that era of the Mexican cinema in the late 1960s, the industry began its decline, but between the 1990s and the first decade of the new century it had a resurgence and several filmmakers, inside and outside the country, have achieved recognition and awards from numerous festivals in different countries. .

Thanks to the Internet and the arrival of platforms such as YouTube and the new streaming services, millions of people around the world have at their fingertips high-quality cinematographic works, which were once very difficult to access. Leaving aside those that still have copyrights, there is a lot of royalty-free material, the classics of the seventh art of the first decades of the 20th century are no longer exclusive to DVD collectors, or to art galleries and spaces. cultural, so that we can continue to enjoy without remorse all that can be legally appreciated around the world.

The illegal distribution of movies and series is fought and, sometimes, sites act quickly to eliminate works that violate the conditions of use. There was a time, only ten years ago, when piracy was not effectively fought on the Internet and it was enough to write the name of the most recent movie, plus the word “online” and you had numerous options to choose from, now it has made more complicated, in part by the emergence of the SOPA (Stop Online Piracy Act), which was passed on October 26, 2011 in the United States.

