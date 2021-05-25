The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Y Google signed an agreement to harness the power of innovation, education, data and market intelligence to drive a sustainable and inclusive recovery of this important economic sector around the world.

As announced in a statement, the specialized agency of the United Nations and the technology giant will design training courses for destination management entities and will use a training program developed by Google.

With these sessions, destinations can be digitized and training tailored to their specific circumstances and challenges.

We recommend: Is there light at the end of the tunnel ?: Effects of the pandemic on tourism in Mexico

Google and UNWTO seek to help world tourism

This new program complements joint initiatives such as the Tourism Acceleration Program, which is to be expanded globally, as well as a data sharing agreement for Google Travel Insights to feed a part of the UNWTO tourism recovery tracker, based in Madrid.

In addition, Google will support a number of UNWTO initiatives and together collaborate on tourism-related research projects.

The Madrid International Tourism Fair, Fitur 2021, one of the most important in the world, ended with an optimistic feeling about the tourist recovery, which is already beginning to be noticed, as borders reopen and health security and vaccination increase.

This recovery comes little by little to the dozen Latin American countries participating in Fitur, such as Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Costa Rica or the Dominican Republic, among others, which presented innovative tourism offers, nature, responsible, safe and respectful of the environment. . (EFE)