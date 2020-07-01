Google and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism have launched the ‘Digital Boost’ program, framed in a company plan to help digitize 10 million people in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from now on next 18 months.

In Spain, the initiative is focused on SMEs, of which only 14% have a digitization plan, according to data from the European Commission. They will focus, above all, on the restaurant and tourism sector, which are among the main affected by the COVID-19 crisis. At the level of digital training, for example, Google points out that digital training courses have tripled in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, indicating that there is interest in changing.

What Digital Impulse offers

The first thing Google has presented under the Digital Impulse project is a website of which the Ministry, the School of Industrial Organization, Enisa, ICEX, CDTI and the State Foundation for Job Training are partners and collaborators. On this website we can find free tools, guides, training and utilities focused on personal development.

As concrete actions, Google shows the case of a bar / restaurant that thanks to using these tips now indicates in the Maps and search engine information if you can eat in the restaurant, if they offer takeaway food and delivery.. This is quite widespread among establishments today, but there are options that do not, such as the option of offering online booking from the Google interface.

Without a doubt, it is an option that given the reduction in capacity that we have had to live, many customers will appreciate for reservations, instead of having to be calling. Beyond all this, which can be framed in Google My Business, Google also teaches in Digital Impulse to create a website with Google Domains, to improve the security of the company on the Internet or to increase productivity in teleworking.

In collaboration with the School of Industrial Organization, present on the web, employers and freelancers can access all the support programs that exist according to autonomous communities. Coming soon too a Digital Marketing program focused on SMEs will be launched, who will receive help and mentors from Google and EOI professionals.

