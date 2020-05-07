May 6, 2020 | 8:13 pm

Google and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation teamed up to create a new nonprofit organization to make digital payments possible between people outside the financial system.

The Mojaloop Foundation said it will develop a free, open-source real-time payment platform that can be used by disadvantaged communities and unbanked people around the world.

The initiative aims to serve approximately 1.7 billion people who lack access to digital financial services, according to a statement from the organization, which is also backed by the Rockefeller Foundation and the philanthropic and investor group Omidyar Network.

Mojaloop CEO Paula Hunter said the goal is to provide “more accessible and affordable digital financial services” to people outside the banking system.

The announcement comes amid an effort by the Facebook-backed Libra Association to create a new digital payment system that seeks to help make financial transfers easier and less expensive for people outside the financial system.

The move aims to create an interoperable system based on the Mojaloop software project.

The organization stressed that Mojaloop is a reference model for payment interoperability in the face of barriers to large or small money transfers.

Open source software was first established by the Gates Foundation in 2017.

Our vision of universal financial inclusion is a world where everyone, everywhere, can access and use the digital financial services they need to build economic security and resilience,

said the president of the Mojaloop Foundation and deputy director of financial inclusion services for the Gates Foundation, Kosta Peric.