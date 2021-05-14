Google and Starlink sign an agreement to take advantage of cloud services | Technology

Google and SpaceX join forces following an agreement in which both will strengthen their services by taking advantage of the other’s infrastructures.

It was more or less clear that Starlink needed to step up in some respects and that would end up needing alliances to expand, What was not expected was that this happened with Google in such an early way. Both have signed an agreement that in principle seems beneficial, or at least will serve to experiment in new fields.

It has been CNBC who has given the exclusive and informed about what each one will get from the other. In principle the biggest advance seems to be for SpaceX. Elon Musk’s company may install Starlink terminals in Google cloud data centers. It will take advantage of the global infrastructure that the search engine company has.

In this way you will gain agility in the connection and will be able to increase the offer without being so burdened by speed problems and its inability to offer large packages to companies due to the lack of storage centers.

On the other hand, Google will have the opportunity to use the Starlink infrastructure to offer connection to companies and clients that are in isolated areas or too rural, points in which it is difficult to achieve a good network.

Once the agreement has been reached, over the next few months work will be done to enable these new features and it is expected that in 2021 each company will be available for offer to their respective clients.

Do you want to improve the coverage and speed of your home Wi-Fi signal? Here you will find a selection of the best routers of 2021 by price range.

Google was one of the companies that invested in SpaceX when it was still in its infancy, so it is not too surprising that they achieved alliances once the project to offer internet via satellite takes shape. Although it should be noted that Microsoft also has an agreement with Starlink.

We’ll see what all this means for Starlink, project with a more complicated future for the moment. It should start to pay off in a few years and the investment continues to grow as it waits to earn interest for future clients.