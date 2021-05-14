Google and SpaceX partner: they go for satellite Internet

Google Y Spacex, from Elon Musk, partner to offer data, cloud storage services and other applications.

SpaceX will install Starlink terminals to provide high-speed broadband internet around the world and the Google Cloud infrastructure.

“The combination of Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband with Google’s infrastructure and capabilities provides global organizations with the fast and secure connection that modern organizations have come to expect,” said SpaceX President and COO, Gwynne Shotwell.

We tell you more about: the United States seeks to put the ‘American’ seal on 5G technology

Google and SpaceX partner and seek global coverage

Starlink is already providing an initial beta service and plans to expand to almost global coverage of the populated world this year.

“As we launch more satellites, install more ground stations and improve our network software, data speed, latency and uptime will improve dramatically,” can be read on its website.

Starlink satellites are 60 times closer to Earth than traditional satellites, which translates into the ability to support services that are not normally possible with traditional satellite Internet, making this service ideal for areas of the world where connectivity is often a problem.

Not limited by traditional terrestrial infrastructure, Starlink can bring high-speed broadband Internet to places where access has been unreliable or unavailable at all.

With the announcement of this partnership, SpaceX will begin locating Starlink ground stations within Google’s data center properties.

This will enable the safe, low latency (the sum of time delays) and reliable delivery of data from the more than 1,500 Starlink satellites launched into orbit to date to edge locations via Google Cloud.

Browse faster, the promise

Google Cloud’s high-capacity private network will support the delivery of Starlink’s global satellite Internet service, bringing businesses and consumers seamless connectivity to the cloud and the Internet, and enabling the delivery of critical business applications to virtually any place.

This new capacity, delivered by Google Cloud and Starlink to enterprise customers, is expected to be available in the second half of 2021.

“We are proud to work with Google to provide this access to businesses, public sector organizations and many other groups operating around the world,” Shotwell said.