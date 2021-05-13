Google and SpaceX join forces to empower Google Cloud with Starlink

Google announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement with SpaceX to use the growing satellite internet service of Starlink to empower your cloud computing platform. In this way, the Mountain View giant is one step ahead of one of its main competitors, Amazon, which wants to connect AWS with a constellation of satellites from its Kuiper project.

According to 9To5Google, the agreement between the technological giants aims to Google Cloud business customers benefit from Starlink’s low latency, broadband internet connection. This includes companies of different sizes and public organizations located in different parts of the world, according to a press release from SpaceX’s chief operating officer, Gwynne Shotwell.

“Applications and services that run in the cloud can be transformative for organizations, whether they operate in a networked or remote environment,” says Urs Hölzle, vice president of infrastructure for Google Cloud. The executive also assures that SpaceX will help provide “fluid, secure and fast access to critical applications and services that customers need to keep their equipment running. ‘

SpaceX and its agreement with Google

Google Cloud Data Center – Credit: Google

SpaceX will install Starlink stations in Google Cloud data centers located in different parts of the world. This will be possible thanks to the wide geographic availability offered by Elon Musk’s satellite internet service. The search company estimates that customers in the ‘most remote areas’ will be able to start using this service by the end of 2021.

The deal between SpaceX and Google means another blow for Amazon. The American e-commerce company has launched the Kuiper project. With it, it seeks to launch more than 3,000 satellites to power its AWS cloud computing services, although it does not yet have any device in orbit. And, as if that weren’t enough, he has accused the Elon Musk firm of wanting to move satellites into the orbit they would occupy.

Starlink’s satellite network is growing by leaps and bounds. SpaceX has launched 1,625 satellites, although some 1,550 are currently operational. It currently has more than 10,000 customers testing the beta version. Speeds range from 50 Mbps to 150 Mbps with a latency of 20 to 40 ms.

Read this too …