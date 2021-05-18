Google and Samsung merge Wear OS and Tizen to compete with Apple

Google has announced during Google I / O 2021 a collaboration agreement with Samsung whose main result is the merger of Tizen and Wear OS. Both companies, therefore, join forces to improve their position in a market with great potential that, however, has been dominated by Apple in recent years.

The merger of these two platforms brings several benefits. The first one is related to performance. Apps installed on the watch will load 30% faster in the most recent chips and their transitions will be smoother than ever, as explained by the North American company.

Google and Samsung have also worked for optimize the power consumption of the Wear OS operating system. Specifically, they claim to have optimized all the layers of the operating system to make them take advantage more often of the low-power cores present in the most modern wearable chips.

The two companies have also emphasized that this platform is not exclusive to Samsung and Google. Any manufacturer can make use of this new system and even add custom layers. Developers will also be able to use the same tools they know for creating applications that they use on Android. Google also claims to have created new tools and APIs that will allow you to get even more out of this platform.

The future of Wear OS

Technical details on this new platform are still scarce. Nevertheless, Google has shown some details on what this new version of Wear OS will look like when it reaches consumers.

For example: it will be possible to switch applications quickly by simply pressing a button. Users will also be able to personalize their homescreen using Tiles, which show portions of information from different applications. To see the different Tiles, just swipe from right to left from the main screen.

Google also plans to bring all of its apps, including those it inherited from Fitbit, to the new platform. All will be redesigned to make the most of the new batch of watches And, in some cases like YouTube Music, they will even gain new features like being able to download playlists directly to the watch.

This new version of Wear OS will be officially released later this year. And, although Google has not confirmed it, it is likely that we will see next to its launch the first smartwatches that take advantage of this new version of the platform.

