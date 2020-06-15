The racial question has returned to be a cover story in the United States, after the death of George Floyd. Many citizens of America and the world cry out for racial equality, and this equality also affects the language. Google and GitHub have announced that they will stop using terms like master and slave or black and white lists because they perpetuate concepts associated with racism.

In computing these words have been used for decades, and are part of the architecture of computers. Of course, in computer terms they have nothing to do with racism, but language scholars and psychologists acknowledge that They help to perpetuate concepts associated with slavery.

A Kravets, a Chrome developer, explained on Twitter on Friday that Google was starting to replace the word master with primary. Nat Friedman, CEO of GitHub, the largest code repository on the Internet, responded by confirming that they were doing the same:

It’s a great idea and we are already working on this! cc @ billygriffin22 – Nat Friedman (@natfriedman) June 12, 2020

Keep in mind that in English the term teacher has different connotations from Spanish, since it was also the word that slaves used to address their master.

In computing the master and slave concept is used in many scenarios. In hardware, for example, for many years the hard disks installed in a computer had a configuration of a master disk, and the rest slave disks. In GitHub the main repository of a code is the master, and from there secondary copies are made.

English language scholars have long been asking for the term master to be changed to primary / default / primary / or root, and slave to secondary or the like.

In the case of blacklists and whitelists, for something like allowed lists and denied lists.

Many other repositories and code projects have joined the initiative, which on the other hand is not new. Drupal or the Python language already changed it in 2014. Others like openSSL, or Git have joined Google and GitHub.

HBO also recently removed the film Gone with the Wind from its film catalog, calling it racist. [Fuente: Zdnet]