In the face of this health emergency caused by the expansion of COVID-19, millions of people around the world had to start working from home.

But how long will the home office last? Well for most Google and Facebook employees they probably won’t be back in the office full time until … 2021!

Yes, you are reading well!

The two largest internet companies in the tech industry have informed their employees that they will allow most of them to work from home until the end of 2020, as corporate giants work to gradually reopen their offices.

Facebook and Google extend work from home to year end https://t.co/ti0n8OcVaB – BBC Business (@BBCBusiness) May 8, 2020

Google

Google will begin its gradual reopening of offices in June, but with only 10-15% of employees.

However, most Google employees will have to stay home, possibly until the end of 2020, “although there will be times or occasions when they will be able to attend offices.”

May 22 day off for all its employees

Google also established that Friday, May 22, will give all its employees the day off so they can de-stress and “take the time to do whatever it takes to prioritize their well-being.”

Facebook

For its part, the company of Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday, May 7 that it plans to start opening most of its offices on July 6, while its employees can work remotely until the end of the year.

Mark Zuckerberg added that with this measure “I hope this helps to contain the spread of COVID-19 so that we can keep our communities safe and get back to work soon.”

Google and Facebook are extending work-from-home plans until 2021 https://t.co/KkN7Okiswg – Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 8, 2020

On Facebook, more than 95% of full-time employees are working from home, as Chief Financial Officer Dave Wehner reported.

He added that security is “the number one priority for those essential workers who need to enter our data centers and other facilities.”

For his part, last month Zuckerberg reported that Facebook canceled all the major physical events it had scheduled until June 2021.

With information from Variety

You may also be interested: “Squeal a little”: Mother offers her daughter for 90 thousand pesos in Facebook group