One of the aspects that this pandemic has changed is that many companies have had to make a leap into telecommuting, and that is why group video calling platforms have had unprecedented growth in recent weeks.

Companies as important as Google and Facebook have already communicated to their employees that most of them go to work from home during the rest of the year. The Information was the first medium to make it public, and Google has already confirmed it.

Return “staggered”

Sundar Pichai, Alphabet’s CEO, held a meeting with his employees yesterday, informing them that they will probably work from home until the end of 2020.

Those employees who need to return to the offices may do so in June or July, although it has already advanced that certain security measures will be applied. This plan seems to coincide with the one proposed by Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company He had already announced in April that his workers would probably be among the last to return to offices when society returned to “normal”, and that this return would be done in a “staggered” manner.

A spokesperson for the social network has stated that “Facebook has taken the next step in its philosophy of return to work”. Those workers who “can do their work remotely may choose to do it until the end of the year.”

“As you can imagine, this is an evolving situation as employees and their families make important decisions about returning to work.”

Big tech companies They were among the first to send their employees to telecommute, since in most cases it is feasible. We will have to wait to see how this de-escalation is and if some of these changes have come to stay.

Google and Facebook will allow most of their employees to work from home until the end of 2020