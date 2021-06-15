Google and Facebook Sign Expanded Partnership with Shopify

(Bloomberg) – Canada’s Shopify Inc. will open its e-commerce payment system to all retailers selling through Google and Facebook Inc., expanding an existing collaboration with the two American giants, offering for the first time one of their products to merchants who do not use your platform.

Shoppers connecting with retailers via Facebook or Google-owned businesses like Instagram, YouTube, or Google Maps, will be able to pay for their purchase with Shop Pay, starting in July for Facebook and later this year for Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Shop Pay is a payment product that stores user information, speeding up online transactions. Right now, retailers have access to it through those social media platforms, but they must be Shopify merchants to use it.

“Our hope is that this push for Shop Pay is a step forward in becoming the internet’s preferred payment process, period,” said Shopify President Harley Finkelstein.

From its inception, when helping retailers set up their websites, Ottawa-based Shopify has expanded to offer a suite of products, including shipping, data analytics, and small business loans, and now describes itself. same as a “retail operating system.”

Small businesses pay a monthly fee to use their main e-commerce software; Larger companies can pay thousands of dollars a month based on sales volume, a model that has proven to be a great success for shareholders.

Shopify declined to provide details on what revenue, if any, will flow between the three companies as part of the deal. More than 1 million merchants sell on the Facebook and Google platforms, he said, and every day more than 1.8 billion people connect to Facebook and make 1 billion shopping sessions on Google.

Shopify sees little risk that opening Shop Pay will cause some retailers to cut ties with the company in favor of doing all business through Google or Facebook – “quite the opposite, in fact,” Finkelstein said. Shopify is convinced that e-merchants will want to keep their personalized websites at the center of their business. But many of them will choose to sell on multiple platforms, including social media, and that increased complexity should make Shopify’s system even more valuable, he said.

Shop Pay is the world’s fastest payment system with the best conversion rate, which means fewer frustrated consumers abandon their online carts, said Carl Rivera, the company’s vice president of products. “Just enter your email address, receive an SMS, and you’re done.” Tracking packages is easy and carbon emissions from all deliveries are offset by offsets, he added.

It remains to be seen whether Shopify will open other products from its set of subscription offerings, Finkelstein said, but there are no immediate plans. Shareholders have shown they support the company’s core mandate, which is to focus on building a 100-year-old company and making commerce better for everyone, he said.

