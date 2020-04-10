When it seemed that 2020 could not be a strange year, they arrive Apple and Google to announce one of the collaborations that we least expected, but at the same time one of the most necessary in recent times.

Both companies have announced in their corresponding official blogs – Google’s and Apple’s – a alliance with the aim of developing an integrated monitoring system on Android and iOS devices, which will allow to register the spread of the virus among the population.

The tool in question will be based on Bluetooth technology, so that users’ devices are able to communicate with each other, and thus deduce which people could have been exposed to contagion Due to the closeness with other people who have tested positive.

This is how the Apple and Google COVID-19 monitoring system works

As announced in the statement, as of May, and as a preliminary measure, both Google and Apple will launch APIs that will allow interoperability between iOS and Android devices, which public health organizations will be able to implement in their official applications.

Subsequently, Google and Apple will enable a tracking platform based on Bluetooth technology. Thus, using low-energy Bluetooth transmission, users’ devices will communicate with each other when they are close to each other, thus obtaining their identification. Thus, if one of the people tests positive for COVID-19, and also this confirmation is indicated in the app of the corresponding public body, the platform developed by Google and Apple get the last movements of the person infected by the virus, until 14 days ago. Thus, it is determined with how many people could have been in contact, and these will receive an alert on their devices with recommendations and steps to follow.

All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important time to work together to solve one of the world’s most alarming problems. Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments, and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world curb the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return to everyday life. .

The system has its peculiarities: participation will be totally optional by users, and in case it is necessary to access the user’s location history, it will be requested express consent through the corresponding permission systems of each operating system. Both Google and Apple have also wanted to make it clear that this system cannot be used to track people, since the identifiers transmitted via Bluetooth between the devices will be unique and will renew every 15 minutes. Beyond that, users they will remain anonymous at all times, even still being identified as infected by COVID-19.

