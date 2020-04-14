         Google and Apple confirm when support for coronavirus apps will arrive and to which phones

Google and Apple decided to collaborate to make the creating applications to control coronavirus infection. We knew that this collaboration would be done in the form of APIs, programming interfaces that would centralize the access of apps to phone information. And now we know that the specific API will arrive in mid-May May as an update for Android and iOS devices.

The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the enormous vulnerability that we continue to have to viral infections, it has also demonstrated the great control capacity that technology possesses, especially the smartphone. Since we always carry a phone with us, several governments have used Bluetooth LE systems to track infections. Also Google and apple decided to collaborate: since they have almost the entire park of smartphones, any infection control system will facilitate the task of governments and health organizations. They have already given dates, mobiles and other relevant information.

Update for Android and iOS in mid-May

This is how the API developed by Google and Apple works

As Techcrunch reflects after an interview with those responsible for Google and Apple, both companies are developing the new API that would give access to contagion monitoring tools. The phone hardware would be used to detect the proximity of other users using Bluetooth LE; a system that would make it possible to find out which people were in contact with those infected simply by contrasting the connections registered by their phones.

The API will be included on Google and Apple devices. At first it will not be accessible to all developers since both companies limit their access to public health authorities, all in an effort to keep privacy to the maximum: the tracing of the infections would be carried out with a Bluetooth identifier and all transmitted data would be anonymous. Such data will be stored and processed on each device; Subsequently being sent to the servers of those health authorities that use the dedicated API.

What devices will the API be available on? Apple has confirmed that it will reach everyone who owns a iOS 13 minimum, in the form of a system update. For its part, Google will introduce the coronavirus API on all devices with a Android 6 Marshmallow minimum: To do this, you will use an update to Google Play services. These updates will be distributed in mid-May according to the forecasts of both companies.

Track | TechCrunch

Share



Google and Apple confirm when support for coronavirus apps will arrive and to which phones