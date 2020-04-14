It is difficult to find laudable gestures between competing companies, especially in an environment as global and of a dimension as important as the technology sector. It seems that COVID-19, despite the fact that there are always people and entities willing to lose faith in the human race, is bringing people and organizations closer together throughout our blue planet.

We already knew that both the Cupertino-based company and the Mountain View-based company were developing a software update so that the devices that operate under their brands have the ability to communicate with each other and manage this crisis more easily. Apple users, given the facilities provided by the company, tend to have their devices updated. However, it seems that the issue with Android terminals will bring queue, due to the famous fragmentation of users of the Google operating system.

Two entities to help the collapse of the coronavirus

Recently, thanks to the information we have been able to obtain from the TechCrunch media, we have learned that Both Google and Apple are implementing a people traceability system with COVID-19 and those with whom they have been in contact., something similar to the news that we gave you just a few days ago, as of the writing of this article. China, for its part, has already taken measures in the field of technology and mobile devices, with quite effective results.

As we have told you over the past few days, it seems that both companies would be willing, in an imminent update, to integrate your own pandemic monitoring system, whether the user in question has tested positive for COVID-19, or has been close to or in contact with people who have tested positive for the relevant tests. The North American media that I mentioned earlier has been able to chat with representatives of both companies and their statements are really hopeful.

On one side, an iOS 13 update has been confirmed in the coming weeks, plus another Google Play Services update, Available from Android 6.0 onwards, both to accommodate this new detection system. Both Apple and Google are still establishing the final plan, but people talk about the middle of May as a possible moment when these updates see the light. The API, in both cases, will only be accessible by governmental sanitary establishments. In case you are concerned about the security of your information, both companies ensure that the data will not be centralized, but it will be each terminal that saves the data and these will be sent through secure servers.

By last, Google and Apple are in contact with the relevant authorities so that no user can establish false positives. Although this issue is difficult to deal with, since currently not all the tests that should be performed are being performed and the positives are almost confirmed by symptoms described on the other side of the phone line. The system is surely not perfect, but what is certain is that the effort that both companies, and their workers in charge, are making is worthy of praise.

