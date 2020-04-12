Technology has proven to be one of the best weapons to track and control something as uncontrollable as a virus. In the case of Covid-19, a global pandemic that continues to hit us hard, one of the measures is to try to track its scope and expansion: who has had it, who is having it, to see how it spreads. And two of the Internet giants, Apple and Google have announced a joint agreement to lend a hand.

Tracking Contacts

Both companies want to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the virus, so they have announced the creation of a system to track the spread of the Coronavirus. A system that allows users to share data through BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) transmissions and official apps from public health organizations like the WHO. And always “fully respecting the privacy and security of users.”

Since the COVID-19 can be transmitted through proximity to affected personss, public health agencies have identified contact tracing as a valuable tool to help contain their spread. Public health authorities, universities and NGOs around the world have been doing important work to develop contact tracking technology for voluntary use – it is you who chooses to share that data or not.

To promote this cause, Apple and Google will create a system It includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and technology at the operating system level to help enable contact tracking. A system that will have a staggered launch in two steps:

APIs

First, in May both companies will launch APIs that allow the interoperability between Android and iOS devices using applications from public health authorities. These official applications “will be available for users to download through their respective app stores.”

Functionality within the OS

Secondly, in the coming months of the year, both companies will work to “enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracking platform”, implementing this data sharing functionality within Android and iOS. This is a more effective solution than an API and would allow more people to participate, since the user would not have to download any app, but only use the function implemented within the operating system.

Track signal, not GPS

Keep in mind that this is share data from your mobile, to form a network and see if the smartphone of such person who is not contaminated by Coronavirus has been near the mobile of this other person who did report that he was infected. Although for whom you are wondering, the system does not track the user’s physical geolocation -as if you would use GPS data for example.

Basically it’s about tracking the signal mobiles near yours at 5 minute intervals, and store these connections in a database. If you become infected, the system can tell the app you use from Google and Apple – or another application from a public health body that uses the created system – that you are infected. And that same app can notify other people who also have the application installed, are sharing data, and have crossed paths with you before, that you have the Covid-19.

It certainly sounds like Science Fiction almost, but like other digital surveillance and tracking systems and technologies, it raises the same question: Is it really effective? And is it safe for the user himself?