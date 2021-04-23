Google and Amazon in the eye of the hurricane; they spend millions on lobbying

(Bloomberg) – Tech giants like Google and Amazon.com Inc. spent millions lobbying in the first quarter of 2021, as they face increased scrutiny from Democrats and Republicans over alleged anti-competitive practices.

Google spent $ 2.7 million on federal lobbying in the three months ending March 31, according to disclosures filed with Congress. It represents a 49% increase over the same period last year, and is because the company has steadily increased its investments in Washington after a two-year decline. Global policy director Karan Bhatia rearranged things when he took office in 2018.

Google’s lobbying has focused on a number of topics, ranging from patents and copyrights to privacy and consumer protection. A spokesman for the Mountain View, California-based company declined to comment on its lobbying spending.

Google, which also disclosed lobbying Congress on competition issues in online advertising, faces a number of antitrust complaints, although lobbying will not directly influence the outcome of those cases. The Department of Justice and a group of states have sued Google for allegedly abusing its domain in internet search. A separate state lawsuit led by Texas accuses Google of thwarting competition in the digital advertising market.

Amazon increased its lobbying spending 11% in the quarter to $ 4.8 million, a company record and a reflection of its growing business interests. The Seattle-based company said in its presentation that it lobbied on a wide range of issues, from logistics to cloud computing and a satellite communications program.

For years, Amazon had only a small presence in Washington, geared toward lobbying on sales tax and internet issues. That changed as Amazon became one of the largest companies in the world and hired former Obama press secretary Jay Carney to head its public policy and communications unit.

Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. cut lobbying spending in the first three months. Facebook spent just under $ 4.8 million on its influence operation in Washington, a drop of nearly 9% from the first quarter of 2020. Apple spent about $ 1.5 million, down more than 32% from the previous quarter. prior year, based on disclosures. Facebook, which has faced a barrage of threats from Washington, declined to comment on this decline.

The Federal Trade Commission and dozens of state attorneys general sued Facebook last year for allegedly abusing its online domain in a case seeking to undo its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The cases represent the largest regulatory attack against Facebook in the company’s history.

